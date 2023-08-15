After a strong move up in July that saw Action Alerts PLUS holding Bank of America (BAC) moving higher by more than 15%, the stock has been slowly bleeding out those gains in the midst of a corrective phase.

In the BAC chart below, notice the change change in color of the candles from blue to teal this month. This tells us the stock has moved from a strongly bullish condition to simply cautiously bullish. That certainly makes sense considering BAC has fallen 8% from the July highs. But when will this stock start heading higher again?

We see now that BAC is testing moving average support, the top one being the 50-day moving average. That is normal to see when the market is in a corrective phase, as the S&P 500 is currently testing that level currently. Often after a test we see a stock bounce if that support is firm.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is showing a bearish crossover that started beginning of August. The parabolic SAR at the top, which shows changes in price trajectory before they happen, is still on a bearish signal.

One positive is shown in the bottom pane, the on-balance volume, which is an accumulation of volume showing strength from buyers or sellers. It is clearly holding up firmly as buyers have been present and buying the stock as it corrects. That is a bullish divergence.

All in all, BAC stock looks poised for a move higher.

Note: This morning we learned Fitch Ratings may consider downgrading a group of banks, including BAC, which could possibly have a negative effect on the chart. However, we don't know yet if the news might have been anticipated and is already in the price. We should watch these moving averages to see if there is a reaction and follow-through.