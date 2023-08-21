*We are adding the shares of Builder FirstSource (BLDR) to the AAP Bullpen.

* The geographic footprint for this building products company is sizable, while its scale makes it a natural consolidator.

* Stronger-than-expected housing data would be a catalyst to call BLDR shares up to the AAP Portfolio.

Given the rebound in single family housing starts and earnings from Toll Brothers (TOL) on deck this week, we're looking at FirstSource, as we pointed out in the Weekly Roundup. The company is a leading supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. Products include manufactured products; windows, doors & millwork; specialty building products and services and lumber & lumber sheet goods. Given the nature of its business, you likely suspect there is some seasonality in the company's revenue and earnings stream. Typically, the June and September quarters account for around 55% of revenue and about 60% of EPS.

The company as it stands to today was formed by the merger between Builders and BMC Stock Holdings in early 2021 that resulted in combined entity with sales of $11.7 billion and 550 distribution and manufacturing locations in 40 states. While a larger transaction for Builders, it has a sizable track record of integrating more than 60 acquisitions since 1998. In many ways we see the transaction very much like the United Rentals (URI) acquisition of Ahern Rentals, one that increased scale and scope as well as geographic footprint.

In 2022, the new Builders' top 10 customers, which accounted for 18% of sales, were comprised primarily of the largest national homebuilders, including D.R. Horton (DHI) , Dream Finders Homes (DFH) , Lennar Corporation (LEN) , Pulte Homes (PHM) , Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, and Toll Brothers Inc. In terms of end market exposure, during the recent June quarter 67% of the company's revenue were derived from the single-family housing market, 13% from multi-family and 20% from the Repair & Remodel market. In terms of its geographic reach today, Builders is located in 47 of the top 50 and 86 of the top 100 U.S. Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) as ranked by single family housing permits.

The Repair & Remodel business tends to be a steadier performer throughout the economic cycle, but Builders has been smartly growing what it calls its higher-margin value-added product portfolio that accounted for 53% of the company's revenue stream. These products include trusses, wall panels and millwork that address the growing demand for ways to more efficiently build homes, addressing labor constraints and rising costs at homebuilders for both single-family as well as multi-family units.

Builders has stated it plans to accelerate this growth by further expanding its national manufacturing footprint into new markets. This value-added business has also benefited from Builders' M&A efforts, and management continues to target spending $7 billion-$10 billion M&A investments by 2025 vs. the $5.3 billion spent since the end of 2021. According to HBS Dealer magazine's 2022 Top 200 ProDealers list, Builders is the largest building product supplier, which makes it a natural consolidator for what is still a highly fragmented industry.

When Builders reported its June quarter results, it said 2023 top-line guidance of $16.8 billion-$17.8 billion vs. $22.7 billion in 2022. What we need watch closely is the tone of the housing market in the current quarter. We say this because Builders delivered revenue of $8.4 billion in the first half of 2023, and what we learn could make the difference between flat second half 2023 revenue or revenue that could grow low double-digits vs. in the first half of the year. The greater the revenue, the more likely Builders may benefit from operating as well as product mix as it grows its value-added business.

Should that come about, it could also translate into better gross margins and earnings generation, as well. On its June earnings call, Builders management guided its 2023 margins to 33%-35%, which implies flat to down margins in the second half of 2023 vs. the 35.2% achieved in the first half of 2023. In our view, it was that guidance that led BLDR shares to fall from $152 to $134 last week.

Even after that pullback, BLDR shares are still up considerably on a year-to-date basis despite the 30-year fixed mortgage rate topping 8%. This latest pullback could be an opportunity, but if the housing market peters out and the likelihood of the Fed cutting rates slips further, we could be looking at 2022 all over again for BLDR shares. For now, we will place the company into the Bullpen, and revisit it as new housing starts, and home sales data arrives.