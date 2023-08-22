If we know something about the economy and consumers it is that housing is the lynchpin of growth and even spending. A name like Bullpen name Builders FirstSource (BLDR) is right in the heart of this ecosystem, as the company provides building materials, construction services, lumber, plywood and other materials to professional homebuilders, contractors, remodelers and consumers across the country.

With a boom in housing construction over the last few years coupled with a small inventory and a supply chain problem that was recently rectified, the profits have been strong for a name like BLDR. Now while some of that excitement may be wearing off, the recent pullback in the stock may be viewed as another buying opportunity.

We are watching this very closely for a chance to get on board. In the meantime, the chart shows this stock is correcting off a recent all time high and is trying to build a base. That will take some time, but the recent bottom area at $130 should be an area where the stock holds firm.

The chaikin oscillator at the bottom, which shows strong accumulation versus distribution, is still bullish. The sudden drop by the MACD (moving average convergence divergence) is a bit concerning, but expected after last week's large move down.

As we see the stock consolidate after testing these recent lows, the MACD will smooth out and eventually rise and crossover bullish. For now, we are going to wait and see about this name, but it is very attractive.

https://share.trendspider.com/chart/BLDR/4669m976k3