* An upward revision to the Atlanta Fed GDPNow Model has Treasury yield rebounding, wiping out today's gains

* Powell is likely to remain data-dependent ahead of next week's data

* The market is likely to remain volatile in the near term as we will look to be opportunistic with our shopping list

What looked to be a positive day in the markets has given way to a renewed decline as the yield on 10-year Treasuries moved higher, erasing the Nvidia (NVDA) led pop in tech stocks. The rebound in that yield on Treasuries follows stronger-than-expected July durable orders ex-transportation that rose 0.5%, up from 0.2% the prior month and the 0.2% increase the market was expecting.

The report also showed a pick-up in core capital goods spending (up 0.1% in July vs. the 0.4% drop in June). Those figures lifted the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model for the current quarter to +5.9% up from its prior reading of +5.8% and the 2.2% GDP print for 1H 2023.

Cue the comment from former Fed head James Bullard that we shared with you earlier today:

"The faster (economic) growth is a bit of a threat because the forecast was that you'd have very weak growth or even a recession, and now that doesn't really look like it is materializing. So you'd have to upgrade your outlook for inflation probably based on that alone."

And that explains why Treasury yields are moving higher.

Once again, the market is trading based on the latest data point, but as we look ahead to next week, we have ample data coming that will update expectations for the speed of the economy, labor market tightness, and inflation pressures. If the data follows what yesterday's August Flash US PMI data depicted - slowing growth, input cost inflation rebounding, and far slower employment growth - we are likely to see downward revisions in the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model.

For that reason, we think Fed Chair Powell will reiterate the Fed remains data-dependent and it has a lot of data to chew through in the coming weeks. That's essentially what Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker (voting member) said today:- "Absent any alarming new data between now and mid-September, I believe we may be at the point where we can be patient and hold rates steady and let the monetary policy actions we have taken do their work."

We'll reiterate the market is not expecting another rate hike - the CME FedWatch Tool continues to show the Fed keeping the fed funds rate steady until its first cut in May. Again, that is based on the data received thus far, and any unexpected surprises to the upside for the economy or the upcoming inflation data could alter those probabilities.

Once again, the market will be vacillating back and forth between tomorrow's comments from Powell through next Friday's back-to-back August Employment Report and final August manufacturing PMI data from ISM and S&P Global.

We will continue to look for compelling opportunities to selectively add from our Action Alerts PLUS shopping list of stocks that includes Applied Materials (AMAT) , Axon (AXON) , McDonald's (MCD) , Universal Display (OLED) , Qualcomm (QCOM) , and Trinity Capital (TRIN) .