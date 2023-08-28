We are reading that Tropical Storm Idalia has strengthened near Cuba as it moves toward Florida's west coast, threatening to strike as a major hurricane Wednesday with life-threatening rains and storm surge.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis extended his emergency declaration to cover 46 counties, up from 33 earlier this weekend, and Idalia is expected to make its way to Orlando, the home of Walt Disney World.

This could be another, no pun intended, headwind for Action Alerts PLUS Bullpen resident Disney (DIS) shares, which have fallen to their lowest level in several years. The issue here is the potential closure for a key part of the all-important Parks business, which is a cash cow for the company and accounts for ~40% of overall operating profits. Depending on the impact of Idalia, expected EPS for the current quarter may need to be revised lower vs. current consensus forecasts.

In addition to Idalia, we have yet to see any meaningful progress on the movie studios, actors, and writers strike. This extends the overhang for Disney at both its box office business as well as its Disney+ streaming service. As we discussed in a recent Poll of the Week, the vast majority of respondents are not seeing the value in Disney+ given the upcoming price increase.

Candidly, we on the AAP team were initially thrilled with Disney+ but the slate of fresh content is far less than those on other streaming platforms.

We'll continue to keep Disney shares in the Bullpen given the brand and franchise power, but we will want to see more of Bob Iger's turnaround plan before committing to the shares.