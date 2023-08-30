* 2Q 2023 GDP was revised to 2.1% from 2.4%.

* Coming data will tell us how conservative the Fed's 1.0% 2023 GDP forecast really is

* Here's why tomorrow's July core PCE figure is an important one for the market.

The stock market is having a mixed reaction to the softer than expected ADP National Employment Report for August, but also the initial revisions for 2Q 2023 GDP. The headline figure was revised downward to 2.1% from the initial 2.4%, indicating a softer rate of growth for not only the quarter but also 1H 2023.

Granted it's a bit of hindsight as we start to collect data for August, but it suggests the Fed's multiple rate hikes had more effect than previously thought. That view is also found in the revised core PCE price index data for 2Q 2023, which came in at +3.7%, down from 3.8% and 4.8% in 1Q 2023.

There are a few backdrops against which we should consider this data. First is the consensus view put forth by the Wall Street community and the larger stock market. The second is the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections that was last updated in mid-June and will be updated again following its September policy meeting. While we tend to focus on market expectations for earnings and economic data, when it comes to monetary policy we have to factor in the Fed's expectations.

In doing so we find the following:

Despite the down tick in the 2Q 2023 GDP revision, data thus far continues to suggest the economy is clocking at far greater speed than the Fed expected in June for this year (+1.0% GDP), next year (+1.1%) and potentially in 2025 (+1.8%). We've talked about the soft-landing narrative and the shift in thinking about the recession that has yet to reveal itself, but we also recognize we are only starting to get data for the second month of the quarter, with much more in the next two weeks.

As of now, we are likely to see the Fed revise its 2023 GDP forecast higher, something that will be good for the economy but subject to other data could extend the Fed's efforts to tame inflation.

The updated 2Q 2023 GDP figures also found the core PCE price index falling to 3.7%, which is below the Fed's 2023 projection of 3.9% as of June. Not to be "that guy" but that 3.7% figure was just for 2Q 2023 and if we factor in the 4.9% figure for 1Q 2023, the 1H 2023 average is more like 4.25%. Simple math tells us then we would need to see core PCE for 2H 2023 come in at least 3.55% to hit that 3.9% target.

In our view, this makes tomorrow's July core PCE figure a critical one for the market but here's the thing: the market expects to see the core PCE price index tick higher in July to 4.2% up from 4.1% in June. The Cleveland Fed's Inflation Nowcasting model sees a slightly larger increase to 4.23% in July. If the direction in those forecasts rings true it would reaffirm the higher for longer path for monetary policy. On the other hand, if the July core PCE data continues to show better than expected progress on inflation, we are likely to see the market walk back concerns over another Fed rate hike later this year.

This brings us back to our comment from earlier today - More data is coming, pieces the market will weigh far more when contemplating the economy and potential Fed actions.