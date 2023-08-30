* AAP Poll of the Week - Will your next smartphone be a foldable?

* TSA sees record travel this holiday weekend, we continue to like Clear Secure

Reports suggest Action Alerts PLUS holding Apple (AAPL) will take the wraps off its upcoming iPhone models on September 12, and some of them are expected to have USB-C charging as well as camera improvements. There isn't any expectation Apple will include a foldable smartphone, preferring to stick with its existing form factor.

As we've discussed, however, Samsung, Google (GOOGL) , Oppo and others are leaning into foldable smartphones, which can offer either an even smaller form factor or one that potentially replaces the need for a small tablet. Adoption of that form factor is one of the drivers behind our owning Universal Display (OLED) shares in the portfolio.

With that in mind, our AAP Poll of the Week wants to know how likely is your next smartphone to be a foldable model?

Be sure to vote here, and we'll share the poll results in our opening comments on Tuesday, September 5.

TSA sees record air travel this Labor Day Weekend

Members know we track the TSA travel checkpoint data as one of our data points for Clear Secure (YOU) shares. We recently added to that position, and the forecast for the upcoming Labor Day weekend as well as the TSA's comment about overall travel volumes has us glad we did:

"The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more than 14 million passengers during the Labor Day holiday weekend from Sept. 1, 2023, through Sept. 6, 2023. The busiest day is projected to be Sept. 1, 2023, when TSA expects to screen over 2.7 million travelers passing through security checkpoints. The agency has screened about 227.5 million passengers since Memorial Day weekend, an average of 2.5 million per day. Travel volumes during this summer travel period are higher than 2019 during the same summer travel period, marking the busiest summer travel period on record."

With YOU shares well below our cost basis, the above is a favorable catalyst for newer members to pick up the shares at current levels. Our thinking is congested airports are a positive for incremental Clear subscriptions. As we close the books on August in the next few days and move into a wave of investor conferences during the first few weeks of September, we will be interested to get updates from airline companies for the current quarter as well as for the upcoming holiday travel season.