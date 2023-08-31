As we get ready for the barrage of August economic data coming out Friday, we wanted to remind Action Alerts PLUS members of some recent C-level AAP podcast conversations.

In addition to the August jobs report, Friday also brings the July Construction Spending Report and the final Manufacturing PMI data for August from S&P Global and the Institute for Supply Management, which could influence our holdings in United Rentals (URI) , Vulcan Materials (VMC) , and Deere & Co. (DE) .

Following are AAP podcasts that could give some insight and context for the economic data to come:

Conversations like these are invaluable, because they add another layer of perspective that we can incorporate into our investment mosaic. It's the same reason why we listen to earnings conference calls or read their transcripts for customers, competitors, and suppliers of companies we do own or are contemplating owning. The more insight and data we can collect, the better informed we can be and that helps us spot opportunities for the portfolio.