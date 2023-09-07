This week, we've seen the return of investor conferences. These events can be a treasure trove of information for our holdings, especially if the company itself is presenting. But even talks from competitors, customers and suppliers can offer insight.

During these presentations, company management may address a particular topic, depending on the nature of the conference, but usually some comments about the current quarter tend to come out, too. As you can imagine this makes them invaluable.

Helping us puzzle through what's changed from the company's last conference or its most recent quarterly earnings report is the investor presentation. Most companies tend to have an overview investor presentation (deck) published on its Investor Relations webpage under an "Event" or "Presentation" menu. Also, on that "Event" or "Presentation" page, we may find presentations associated with a company's quarterly results as well as a far greater set of presentations for its Investor Day, should the company hold them. These tend to be great primers on a company, but they can also serve as a solid refresher, as well.

When we see investor conference presentations, we will examine the latest one side by side with the one prior, noting what's the same, but also what is different. As much as we want to see a company tracking with its strategy and guidance, small changes can alert us to potential problems. In our experience, it may be a tad tedious, but it's that extra step that helps uncover developments that can be glossed over. Comparing and contrasting those presentations can be rather revealing about the company's prospects as well as revenue and earnings per share expectations and overall competitive strategy.

Because it recently reported its quarterly results and held an Investor Day, we'll use Coty Inc. (COTY) as a reference point. Click on the links below and see what you can learn:

Events and Presentation

Earnings, August 22, 2023

2023 Paris Investor Conference, July 6, 2023

Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference

But remember, unlike its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, a company is not required to give an investor presentation. In our experience, the ones that want investors to better understand the company's business, competitive position, and opportunities are the ones that present. Generally speaking, the larger the market cap of the company, the more willing it is to use this form of investor communication. Think of all the presentations given by large companies, such as Alphabet (GOOGL) or Apple (AAPL) .

