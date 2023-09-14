Recently we mentioned that Goldman Sachs (GS) was expected to make additional layoffs and this week, speaking at conference, Wells Fargo (WFC) shared it, too, could make further adjustments.

Yesterday, Citigroup (C) announced a restructuring plan that CEO Jane Fraser said will "cut down management layers," speed up decisions, and result in "a number of job cuts." The company plans to operate from five main businesses, shedding two core units focused on institutional clients and consumer offerings.

We have yet to hear from Action Alerts PLUS Bank of America (BAC) about additional headcount reductions, but the bank is slated to present at the BofA Securities 28th Annual Financials CEO Conference on September 20. We would not be surprised to see Bank of America join the pack -- and it would signal continued focus on margins and profits improvement. However, given all indications are that Bank of America continues to take share in both consumer and commercial banking, any potential layoffs would likely be modest in size.

With the economy continuing to perform better than expected and Bank of America gaining market share, we are looking to pick up some additional shares if BAC moves below our $28.25 cost basis.