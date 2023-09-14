Last night Action Alerts PLUS Trinity Capital (TRIN) announced a cash dividend of $0.54 per share that will be paid to shareholders as of September 30 on October 13.

The $0.54 per share payment consists of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.05. This continues the company's streak of growing its regular quarterly dividend -- from $0.48 in the June quarter and $0.45 a year ago.

Given Trinity's structure as a business development company (BDC) and share gains in its lending efforts that should drive its investment portfolio and earnings, we see further dividend increases ahead. And because Trinity must pay out at least 90% of its profits to shareholders, odds favor additional supplemental cash dividend as well.

TRIN shares are trading higher Thursday on this news. Our price target remains $16.