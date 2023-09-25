*The market is oversold but other factors may stand in its way this week.

*What we're looking for in earnings from Cintas, Costco, Micron, Jefferies and Nike this week.

*Meta holds Meta Connect this week, an event that may have implications for some holdings.

*Economic data to watch this week, including the August core PCE Price Index.

Last week saw the S&P 500 shed another 2.9%, bringing its return to date for the current quarter to -2.9%. Gains at the start of the quarter have been wiped out, something that also happened for the Nasdaq Composite, which exiting Friday, was down 4.2% quarter to date. Meanwhile, small-cap stocks had been hit even harder, with their quarter-to-date drop of 5.9% more than double the S&P 500's.

Looking back over last week's market, the primary driver was the Fed's revised fed funds rate projections, which includes one more rate hike later this year and fewer cuts than previously expected in 2024. We discussed these scenarios ahead of the Fed meeting and that led us to sit on the sidelines, letting our inverse ETFs and cash positions do their thing. Our ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH) shares are up 3.4% quarter to date following last week's gains, and ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) closed out last week up 3.1% quarter to date.

Coming into this week, Action Alerts PLUS team member Helene Meisler sees the market being "oversold enough to rally" but "sentiment is not panicky, and volume remains tepid." Several other factors could limit the size of an oversold market rallying. The UAW has expanded its auto strike, unions representing more than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers across the country are threatening to strike in October if they don't have a new contract by the end of next week, and with Congress still at an impasse on a funding deal, the odds of a government shutdown late this week are rising. While last week's market pulled the portfolio lower, the prudent move for us is to hold tight a bit longer.

With five trading days left in September, companies are entering their respective quiet periods and preparing to close the books for the quarter. The quarter-to-date move higher in the dollar means it won't be quite the tailwind many had anticipated coming into the quarter. Mixed with the continued softness in the eurozone and U.K. economies, and the slowing in the U.S. per last week's Flash September PMI data, we will now be watching our for earnings pre-announcements.

Earnings We're Eyeing

Earnings reports that will catch the market's attention this week include those from Cintas (CTAS) , AAP holding Costco (COST) , Micron (MU) , Jefferies (JEF) , and Nike (NKE) . Each of those will offer insight into different aspects of the economy, and into what others will report in the coming weeks. Quarterly results and guidance from Cintas will serve as a barometer of business spending, while Costco's will give a read on the consumer, with investors taking in what it says about the upcoming holiday shopping season.

Nike's results will provide an indication of consumer spending with investors interested in the geographic breakdown. They'll be looking to see if China's stimulus efforts are taking hold with those consumers.

Comments from Costco and Nike for the holiday shopping season will also be sized up against the recent forecast from Deloitte that calls for 2023-2024 U.S. holiday retail sales to be up 3.5% over the November-January period vs. 7.6% last year with e-commerce sales up 10.3%-12.8%. While retail sales for the holiday season are expected to be smaller than last year, Costco remains well positioned as folks look to save as they entertain, give gifts during the holiday season, and shop earlier than usual. That also makes the timing for Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Big Deal Days event (October 10-11) rather smart, in our view.

Reports indicate the Chinese smartphone market, and the global PC market are improving, and demand for Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone models is solid. We will be looking to Micron and its outlook for confirmation as well as its insights on the data center, cloud, and AI markets. In other words, we'll be eyeing Micron's results and guidance with AAP positions Apple, Qualcomm (QCOM) , Universal Display (OLED) , and Marvell (MRVL) in mind.

Following recent IPOs from Arm (ARM) , Instacart (CART) , and Klaviyo (KVYO) , comments from Jefferies will tell us how much more of that activity we should expect in the near term. With Morgan Stanley (MS) in the AAP Bullpen, we'll be interested in what Jefferies has to say. Following last week's market selloff, MS shares are back below $84 after having hit $88.71 early last week. You'll recall we were concerned about being "head faked" with this name, and our decision to wait it out a bit longer proved to be right. Now let's see what Jefferies has to say about the IPO market.

Meta's Conference

Mid-week we also have Meta's (META) two-day META Connect conference, which is expected to focus on AI and virtual, mixed, and augmented realities, and has CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a keynote speaker. While we're not involved in the name, what the company announces could see competitive responses from Microsoft (MSFT) , Alphabet (GOOGL) , and even Amazon.

Marvell has been a Meta chip partner, which is another reason we'll be dialing into the event. Finally, with Apple set to launch its Vision Pro mixed reality headset in early 2024, Meta's comments on AR/VR will be worth considering. In particular, we'll be looking for use cases from Meta.

Data We're Watching

On the data front, we'll get a few more looks at regional Fed September findings and additional August housing numbers. Following Fed Chair Powell's comments last week and the Fed penciling in another rate hike later this year, the August PCE Price Index will be the one everyone is watching, including us. That set, including the core PCE price index figure, will come with the August Personal Income, Spending, and Savings Rate data.

Folks have been running down the savings rate, leaning further into debt, and we are starting to see credit-card delinquency rates creep higher as are auto loan delinquencies. During first-quarter 2023, the auto loan delinquency rate was 6.9%. It rose to 7.3% in Q2. This strongly hints that some consumers are starting to feel the pain of higher interest rates and higher debt service costs.