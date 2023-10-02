*Government shutdown averted for now, but oil and Treasury yields look to limit today's market open

*Other headwinds remain for the stock market

*Today brings September Manufacturing PMI data and August Construction Spending, plus Powell and other Fed heads

Following the seasonally weak equity markets of August and September, which together wiped out July gains, investors will be looking to see if the historical pattern of rebounding in October holds. While Congress approved a short-term spending bill that will fund the federal government through Nov. 17, the 10-year Treasury yield and oil are both inching higher, leading equity futures to suggest we will see a mixed market open here on Monday.

Despite the averted government shutdown, there are headwinds blowing that could limit October's positive seasonality. Those include the expanded United Auto Workers strike, striking hospitality workers in Las Vegas, and the potential for 75,000 healthcare workers striking at Kaiser nationwide this week. There is also the resumption of student loan repayments that will see nearly 44 million borrowers restart their loan payments, which average $393 per month, after a three-and-a-half-year hiatus. Some estimates have those repayments taking $70 billion to $100 billion in consumer spending out of the economy over the next year.

As we noted in last Friday's Rundown, this week may be a slow one for quarterly earnings, but we have a big week of economic data ahead. At 9:45 a.m. ET today, S&P Global will publish its final US Manufacturing PMI data, which is expected to rise to 48.9 from 47.9 the prior month. We'd remind readers, a PMI reading below 50 points to contraction. Soon thereafter, at 10 a.m. ET, the Institute for Supply Management, more commonly referred to as ISM, will share its findings on the manufacturing economy during September. The headline figure is expected to rise slightly to 47.7 vs. August's 47.6. Inside both reports, folks will be looking at data for new orders and comments about inflation and job creation.

Also at 10 a.m. ET, August Construction Spending will be released; the market consensus sees it rising 0.5% month over month, which would be a tad slower than July's 0.7% gain. We will want to parse the report between residential-related construction and non-residential construction for insight into the housing market versus. infrastructure spending. As we do so, we'll be thinking about what the data mean for our shares of United Rentals (URI) , Vulcan Materials (VMC) and Deere's (DE) construction equipment business.

We also have several Fed heads speaking today, including Chairman Jerome Powell at 11 a.m.ET at a roundtable talk with business owners in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is also expected to be a part of that conversation. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is scheduled to speak on the outlook for the economy at the monthly meeting of the 50 Club of Cleveland. Also, New York Fed President John Williams will moderate a discussion at the 2023 Environmental Economics and Policy Conference. Across all these appearances, we and the market will be scrutinizing the Fed officials' language, listening for whether there is any softening in tone following last week's August PCE Price Index. While the August core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which came in at +3.9% year over year, broke below the psychological 4% level, given the distance to the Fed's 2% inflation target odds are the collective message from the Fed officials today will be "good, but we still need to see more progress."