Apple (AAPL) , Qualcomm (QCOM) , Universal Display (OLED) , and Marvell (MRVL) are trading higher today, as the market looks to claw back some of its recent losses.

All four of those stocks are holdings in the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio, and all have a relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) , which today reported its quarterly revenue. Revenue for the month came in at $5.6 billion, down 4.4% compared to August; however, for the third quarter, TSM's revenue rose 13.7% to $17.02 billion from $14.96 billion in the second quarter, topping the consensus forecast of $16.55 billion. (All prices were converted from Taiwan's currency.)

What's important here is understanding TSM's end market mix, which counts high-performance computing (HPC), data center, and artificial intelligence as its largest end market, after the smartphone. What we see in TSM's third-quarter revenue is another data point for rising data center demand, as well as the seasonal ramp in smartphones.

Normally, we would be using this data as a reason to add to our holdings. But next week brings the September consumer price index and producer price index reports. What is revealed in those reports about the pace of inflation, including for core CPI, runs the risk of tilting even further the likelihood the Fed will exit its upcoming November policy meeting raising the Fed Funds rate one more time. Currently, the Cleveland Fed Inflation Nowcasting model calls for September headline CPI to be 3.69% year over year vs. 3.7% in August and core CPI to fall slightly to 4.17% from 4.3% in August. Remember, comments about the September Service PMI from S&P Global (SPGI) and ISM pointed to rising prices and companies looking to pass on price increases with renewed vigor.

Following the far stronger-than-expected September jobs report and what it showed on wage pressures and recognizing the fall in oil and gas prices only started toward the end of September, next week's inflation data may not show the progress that some are hoping for. Should that happen we're likely to see expectations for a November rate hike solidify further. Over the last week, we've seen the CME Fed Watch Tool's probability for a quarter-point rate hike following that meeting rise to just over 28% from 18% last week.

While we have room to add to our positions in AAPL, QCOM, OLED, and MRVL, we're inclined to let the market digest that upcoming inflation data. We'd rather miss out on a few points if the inflation data is below expectations than act too soon and wish we had waited a bit longer.