*The stock market is oversold and entered a technical correction last week, but a jam-packed week of data, earnings and the Fed could limit its rebound

*We continue to hold GLD and XLE shares as Israel's advance in Gaza intensifies

Following last week's move lower that put the US stock market into a technical correction as well as in oversold territory, US equity futures point to a positive open here on Monday. While stocks attempt to regain some of the ground they lost in recent weeks, let's remember we have a rather frenetic pace ahead of us that could restrain rebound attempts. Events this week include:

*Apple's (AAPL) "Scary Fast" event here on Monday that begins at 8 p.m. ET. It is expected to showcase the latest Apple Silcom developments and refreshed Macs. Our thinking is the event should be a modest positive for this Action Alerts PLUS portfolio holding, showcasing technical achievements and continuing Apple's ongoing product refresh as the PC market rebounds.

*October PMI data for China, the eurozone and the UK. If we see indications in China's data that its manufacturing economy is rebounding, it will join an expanded conflict in the Middle East as another oil-related concern. Over the weekend Israel announced it had entered a "second stage" of its war against Hamas and on Sunday said its ground operation in Gaza would intensify. This led gold prices to top $2,000 an ounce earlier today, a positive for our SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) . Meanwhile, the World Bank see a "modest" oil disruption lifting prices to $103 per barrel while a "medium disruption scenario" could drive the price closer to $120 per barrel. We continue to hold our Select Sector SPDR Energy Fund (XLE) shares.

*The speed of the US economy at the start of the final quarter of the year will be in focus with the October PMI and jobs data. We'll get multiple looks at the job market courtesy of ADP, the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data, and Challenger Grey's October findings, all of which will set the table for Friday's Employment Report. PMI comments on input cost pressures as well as those on wage pressures will be areas of great interest for us as they could confirm slower inflation progress ahead.

*The Fed's November policy meeting. The wide expectation is the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged, but recent data have us thinking Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments will be rather sobering for the market given the slow progress of late found in inflation data. We expect he will keep the door open for another rate hike and we could see timing expectations for the Fed's first rate cut get pushed out once again. In our view, the market has continued to misread the Fed's timing and it could be doing so again. To combat that risk, we will continue to hold our inverse ETF positions.

*More than 1,400 companies are reporting their quarterly results, including 162 S&P 500 constituents. Among that mix we have a handful of portfolio earnings, including those from Apple after Thursday's close. Because AAPL shares account for more than 7% of the S&P 500 and roughly 11% of the Nasdaq Composite, its results will be a large factor in how we start the month of November. Given the market's reaction to earnings reports, especially last week, Apple will need to deliver a pristine report later this week. The market tends to underestimate Apple, but any misstep in the report likely will be seized upon by traders.