*Our inverse ETF positions helped shield our portfolio from market volatility and have been strong performers.

*A bumpy road ahead appears likely for the market, so we'll hold onto these inverse ETFs.

As we close October, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed an additional 2.2%-2.8%, bringing their total declines since late July to 8.6%-10.5%. Thank goodness we own ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) and ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) shares. Those two exchange-traded funds have helped reduce market volatility on the portfolio, and made some nice returns on those shares over the last three and half months. Even though the market is oversold, a bumpy path ahead and volatility will likely remain. To combat that, we will want to keep holding these inverse ETF positions.

Ahead of the economic data barrage over the next few days and Fed Chair Powell's comments tomorrow afternoon, there were two new data points out this morning that add to our concern. The first was the third-quarter 2023 Employment Cost Index report that showed wages and salaries come in at 4.6% on a year-over-year basis, unchanged vs. the second quarter; on a sequential basis the wages ticked higher vs. the June-ending quarter.

This is not what the Fed wants to see. Much like the initial third-quarter 2023 gross domestic product print of 4.9%, it raises questions about how effective the Fed's efforts have been. We pointed this out on today's Rundown because it's another data point that keeps us concerned about further progress on the Fed's inflation fight.

The second data point was the tick higher in consumer inflation expectations found in today's Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for October. After holding steady at 5.7% over the prior three months, it rose to 5.9% in October making it the latest inflation data point to move in the wrong direction. While this could keep wage pressures up, it could also lead to consumers becoming even more selective in their spending as we head into the holiday shopping season.

In the past, Powell has commented on watching this data set, and the October print paired with other recent data adds to our thinking his message tomorrow will be a sobering reminder the Fed will not let up until its fight on inflation is done. We expect him to keep the option open for another rate hike, but reiterate it will be some time until the Fed is ready to embark on a rate-cutting cycle. We continue to think the less progress we see in the inflation data, the more likely the timing of the Fed's first rate cut will need to get pushed out even further. That is something the market will have to wrap its head around as it contemplates the impact of rates higher for even longer.

As we noted in our opening comments today and other alerts in recent days, we're seeing some companies reduce guidance, pull guidance, cut dividends, and in some cases issue preliminary thoughts for 2024 that are sour. We've talked before about how the coming year tends to start with high EPS growth expectations for the S&P 500. In the chart below, we can see the current consensus forecast tallied by FactSet has the S&P 500 growing its earnings at 11.8% in 2024 vs. 2023, which follows modest EPS growth in 2022 and 2023.

The question we are asking is what's the catalyst to jumpstart earnings growth to that degree as companies and consumers contend with higher borrowing costs and the potential for the Fed's first rate cut to come later than the market thinks?

With no readily identifiable answer, it's more likely we're going to see that growth rate get dialed back as companies start to issue formal guidance for 2024.