*Equity futures point to the market rally continuing

*The House passes a measure reducing the odds of a government shutdown this week

*October PPI data should confirm inflation progress found in Tuesday's CPI data

*Why a positive surprise in the October Retail Sales report is possible

*Eyes on the Biden-Xi meeting

US equity futures point to a positive market open here on Wednesday, which would continue the recent rally. Besides yesterday's favorable Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October, news that the House passed a measure to avert a government shutdown later this week removed another concern for the market. Coming up we have the October Producer Price Index, October Retail Sales, comments by a few more Fed officials and a meeting between President Biden and China's President Xi. To that, we can add earnings from Target (TGT) , which popped on its results, TJX Companies (TJX) and several others.

It's a packed agenda for today, but should the data surprise in a favorable way stocks are likely to continue their recent run. That strength has led some portfolio names either to bump up against our price targets -- among them Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and United Rentals (URI) -- or has put them on a path to hitting them, as is the case with Costco Wholesale (COST) and Mastercard (MA) . With real wage growth continuing, today's retail sales report may give us reason to adjust our targets for CMG, COST and MA higher. We will continue to revisit other targets as well as respective panic points.

The House

House lawmakers passed a temporary spending bill, a move that lowers the odds of a government shutdown later this week. The two-part stopgap bill, which was approved in a 336-95 vote, would extend government financing at current levels through mid-January, giving lawmakers more time to reach a consensus. The bill next goes to the Senate, which is widely expected to pass it, and then land on the desk of President Biden. Biden is expected to sign the bill before current government funding lapses at midnight on Friday.

October PPI

Following yesterday's better-than-expected October Consumer Price Index data, 8:30 a.m. ET brings the October Producer Price Index, which is also expected to show more progress on inflation. Headline PPI is expected to rise by 0.1% month over month and 1.9% year over year, while core PPI is expected to be up 0.3% month over month with the annual rate staying at 2.7%. Similar to the October CPI, falling energy prices should benefit headline PPI data, but the market will continue to focus on the core data.

Should the October PPI data mimic the October CPI data by coming in softer than the market expects, it would be another data point confirming the Fed isn't going to raise rates again.

October Retail Sales

Also at 8:30 a.m. ET, the October Retail Sales report will be published, and the market is looking for that headline figure to fall 0.3%. The decline in gasoline prices is expected to have impacted gasoline station sales, but countering that trend should be Nonstore retail sales that should have benefited from Amazon's (AMZN) October Prime shopping event and competing offers from the likes of Target, Best Buy (BBY) and Walmart (WMT) . Earlier-than-usual Black Friday deals alongside those shopping events could lead to a surprise print in the October data.

We will be giving the report a read-through for our shares of CMG, COST and MA as well as McDonald's (MCD) and PepsiCo (PEP) .

Biden and Xi

In addition to a few more Fed speakers today, the market and corporate America will be waiting to see what progress, if any, is attained following President Biden's meeting with China's President Xi today at 2:00 p.m. ET. President Biden is scheduled to hold a news conference at 7:15 p.m. ET to share details. Expectations are low, but any indication of a thawing between the two countries would be a reason for the current market rally to continue.