Pepsi (PEP) has seen a large fall from its highs, but the stock has managed to consolidate and "tighten up" around the upper $150s. We think this is a great level to hold (and even add more shares if you are light).

Look at the top pane of this chart and you can clearly see where the stock stopped its fall.

We can see multiple tests in this area, as Pepsi tried to establish a bottom. These tests are positive, as they indicate buyers are interested at these levels. Of course, that can change with some news, but for now, the buyers are certainly coming at Pepsi. We can see that this is happening by looking closely at the chaikin money flow in the bottom pane (it's the one labeled "CMF"). That CMF pane is showing higher-highs and higher-lows since early September. An obvious divergence here shows up: Price was falling in September yet the indicator was bullish.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is on a buy signal crossover here, too. While it's disappointing that the stock has not kept pace with the torrential run higher by the markets, we believe Pepsi will have its big day very soon. This high-quality name continues to deliver strong earnings growth and profits in a tough economy. The chart reflects this positive vibe, too, we rate PEP a "One" in the AAP portfolio, or "buy at anytime."