The SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) has been on a roll recently, and it is no surprise the strength in gold has come at the expense of the U.S. dollar.

The greenback has been under a great deal of pressure this month, falling sharply into a deep correction. Gold and other metals and currencies have been the beneficiary of the dollar weakness. Why? Much of the data coming in seems to show -- and the Fed and economists seem to believe -- the economy is slowing down sharply from a hot third quarter.

Gold has leaped above $2,000 per ounce and is trying to establish this level as good support. We have seen buyers stepping into the metal at this price, the GLD proxy level above $182 per share.

But the October highs are significant resistance at $186, and that could be a problem. But the uptrend is nicely in tact. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is now crossed for a buy signal.

Money flow as seen in pane three, labeled "CMF", is weakening, but from an overbought condition. We see the resistance in the top pane, but candles are blue, which means bullish in the GoNoGo composite of indicators. We like GLD here and rate it a "Two" in the AAP portfolio, which means stockpile on pullbacks.

