The stock market continued to melt up during the abbreviated trading week, led higher by the fall in oil prices and the 10-year Treasury yield, despite the latter clawing its way back modestly on Friday's shortened trading session.

Also supporting the continued lift in equities were strong inflows into global stock funds over the last two weeks as latecomers try to catch the current rally, even though the S&P 500 is once again flirting with being overbought following its around 10.5% move since bottoming on Oct. 27. The same goes for the Nasdaq Composite. While those late buyers add to the melt-up, typically it's more of a signal the market is likely to give some of those gains back, especially as short-term traders look to lock in some of those quick profits.

We've shed some shares last week and again this week, which has us flush with cash to put to work at better prices. We recently added Cisco (CSCO) and Walmart (WMT) to the Bullpen, where they join Morgan Stanley (MS) and Builders FirstSource (BLDR) . We're working on a few more candidates as well as we look to steer the portfolio for the last month of 2023 and the start of 2024.

Catching Up on the AAP Portfolio This Week

The shortened trading week was a fairly positive one for the portfolio's positions, with notable gains in our shares of Elevance Health (ELV) , Chipotle (CMG) , Mastercard (MA) , Alphabet (GOOGL) , and McDonald's (MCD) . With ELV shares, they are not only back at levels last seen in July and mid-October, but they are entering overbought territory as well. If you missed ELV shares up in late October or early November, our message is to hold off for now.

Early gains in the week added to the significant outperformance in Chipotle (CMG) shares and we responded with some profit-taking as we lifted our panic point to $1,850 from $1,800. The rationale behind that action was the same with our taking some United Rentals (URI) , Costco (COST) , and Qualcomm (QCOM) shares off the table the week before. The continued rebound in MCD shares prompted us to lift that pain point to $240 from $235.

Even though the shares of Deere (DE) recovered much of their post-earnings slump, the shares were a drag on the portfolio this week. Ahead of the earnings conference call, we downgraded DE shares to a "Two" rating from "One" and trimmed our price target to $435 from $450 after that presentation. While much of the earnings call rehashed the earnings press release, several items confirmed Deere will remain a disciplined company in the coming year focused on maintaining structural profit improvements instead of using price to boost market share. That will take some time to win over investors, making Deere shares a show-me story for the next one to two quarters.

Key Global Economic Readings

(Note: T is the most recent period, T-1 is the prior period's reading and T-2 is two periods back, the intent being to illustrate any trends)

Chart of the Week: JETS!

With oil and therefore jet fuel prices moving lower, we find the chart of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) interesting, potentially getting more bullish as the days go on. We highlight the top pane here and the GoNoGo chart of composite indicators (colored candles). It is here we see the transition taking place from bearish to bullish. The colors have moved this month from bearish pink, to amber (neutral), to teal (cautiously bullish). The next color would be blue, and that would indicate a full-out bullish signal.

Other indicators on the chart are bullish, too, including the important Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator, which has been on a buy signal since the start of November (that crossover is bullish). This indicator tells a change in the trajectory of moving averages before they occur. Chaikin money flow in pane 3 is quite strong and tells us big money is flowing into the airlines.

For a closer look at the chart, click here.



The Coming Week

When we return from the weekend, it will be Cyber Monday and we'll also have initial tallies for the holiday shopping weekend as we begin the last four trading days of November. The economic calendar is back-end loaded next week with the October PCE Price Index and final November Manufacturing PMI reports from S&P Global and ISM. Helping set expectations for that data after Friday's November Flash PMI data from S&P Global showed further inflation improvement is the Fed's latest Beige Book due out Wednesday afternoon. In those pieces of data, we'll be looking for support for the Goldilocks narrative and indications for further declines in the November CPI and PPI reports.

As that data is collected and digested, we'll continue to evaluate our positions in the SH and PSQ inverse ETFs. Leading up to that data, which will be published on Dec. 12 and 13, AAP team member Helene Meisler is thinking we could see a market pullback in December following November's strong move before another rally ensues.

Here's a closer look at the economic data coming at us next week:

U.S.

Monday, November 27

New Home Sales - October (10:00 AM ET)

Tuesday, November 28

FHFA Housing Price Index -September (9:00 AM ET)

S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index - September (9:00 AM ET)

Consumer Confidence - November (10:00 AM ET)

Wednesday, November 29

Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications (7:00 AM ET)

GDP (Second Estimate) - 3Q 2023 (8:30 AM ET)

Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories (10:30 AM ET)

Fed Beige Book (2 PM ET)

Thursday, November 30

Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims (8:30 AM ET)

Chicago PMI - November (8:30 AM ET)

Personal Income & Spending - October (8:30 AM ET)

PCE Price Index - October (8:30 AM ET)

Pending Home Sales - October (10:00 AM ET)

Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories (10:30 AM ET)

Friday, December 1

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Final) - November (9:45 AM ET)

ISM Manufacturing Index - November (10:00 AM ET)

Construction Spending - October (10:00 AM ET)

International

Monday, November 27

China: Industrial Profits (YTD) - October

Tuesday, November 28

Germany: GfK Consumer Confidence - December

Eurozone: Loans to Companies, Consumers and Households - October

Wednesday, November 29

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit - October

Eurozone: Economic Sentiment, Consumer Confidence, Consumer Inflation Expectations - November

Thursday, November 30

China: NBS Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing PMI - November

Germany: Retail Sales - October

Eurozone: Inflation Rate (Flash) - November

Friday, December 1

Japan: Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI (Final) - November

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI - November

Eurozone: HCOB Manufacturing PMI (Final) - November

UK: S&P/CIPS Manufacturing PMI (Final) - November

As we take pencil to paper and revisit the expectations for our holdings, quarterly results from Construction Partners (ROAD) will be something we consider for our shares of United Rentals (URI) , Vulcan Materials (VMC) , and Deere (DE) . Comments from Kroger (KR) will be an input for PepsiCo (PEP) and Salesforce (CRM) guidance will be another one for cloud demand. Dell's (DELL) results and guidance will be another data point for the rebounding PC market. We'll also be checking in on quarterly results from several cybersecurity companies, including Zscaler (ZS) , CrowdStrike (CRWD) , and Splunk (SPLK) , which should support rising cybersecurity spending and our First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) .

We also have earnings from Marvell (MRVL) , and as we shared in our post-Nvidia (NVDA) earnings alert, we are standing on the sidelines with MRVL shares ahead of earnings given export curbs and the size of its China exposure could yield softer than expected guidance.

Here's a closer look at the earnings reports coming at us next week:

Monday, November 27

Close: Zscaler (ZS)

Tuesday, November 28

Close: CrowdStrike (CRWD) , Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) , Intuit (INTU) , NetApp (NTAP) , Splunk (SPLK)

Wednesday, November 29

Open: Construction Partners, Dollar Tree (DLTR) , Farfetch (FTCH) , Foot Locker (FL) , Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF)

Close: Credo Technology (CRDO) , Five Below (FIVE) , Okta (OKTA) , PVH (PBH) , Snowflake (SNOW) , Victoria's Secret (VSCO) .

Thursday, November 30