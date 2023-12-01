Stocks finished off the month of November in grand style, the Dow Industrials rising more than 500 points to finish the month higher by 8%.

That number seems to be contagious as the Russell 2K and S&P 500 were also higher by the same amount, or close to it. Nasdaq was the big winner though, higher by more than 10%. This was the best month for stocks in more than a year and puts more distance away from the bear market that technically ended after September's close.

As we start the new month today there is optimism abound, yet the optimism may have gotten ahead of itself. Markets have rallied sharply on 'hope' for rate cuts coming in 2024. That hope started to become realistic when inflation data started coming down from the prior month and year. Yet, we cannot forget the economy is starting to slow down and with it earnings estimates are likely to be cut. We've been hearing it during this earnings season and just last night Action Alerts PLUS name Marvell Technology (MRVL) mentioned slowing demand (more below).

Today is Fed watch as Chair Powell will make two appearances along with three other Fed officials. We are not expecting too much and are not reading into the Chair's speeches, but there is often a Q/A that follows which often confuses everyone. In any event, Fed speakers have to be rather pleased with recent economic data.

Yesterday the PCE came in mostly in line to lower while income/spending was in line for October but lower than September. The Chicago PMI was a big surprise, rising up to a reading of 55.8 versus expected 45.1. Hence, manufacturing activity in the Midwest is robust and expanding. While the service economy dominates the GDP it is manufacturing that is the backstop for growth.

Economic Data

Later this morning some important reports will be released. The PMI final and the ISM manufacturing, which have shown slight improvement of late. Construction spending will also be released and that could be a catalyst for industrial names like Vulcan Materials (VMC) , Deere (DE) and United Rentals (URI) to make a move (all AAP names). Yesterday's weekly jobless claims were lower but continuing claims rose up to near 2 million people, meaning many are still on the sidelines collecting unemployment.

Marvell Reports

Last night we heard from Marvell. They reported a modest beat on the top and bottom line but delivered guidance shy of estimates. The company expects flat revenue for the the next quarter on softening demand.

We find this rather curious as other companies have yet to admit demand is slowing, and we'll hear from competitor Broadcom (AVGO) later this month. At any rate, as we mentioned yesterday we would be buyers of Marvell near the $50 level.

Ulta's Effect on Coty

Ultra (ULTA) reported strong earnings last night and that might be a catalyst to push Coty (COTY) higher.

The company also raised guidance for the coming year on robust demand and good pricing. Several of Coty Brands are sold at Ulta Beauty so if demand is strong we could see a boost in sales in the coming year.