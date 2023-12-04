It's nice to see a strong name such as Action Alerts PLUS portfolio holding McDonald's (MCD) starting to grab some attention. For a good three and a half months the stock was stuck in reverse, a good source of funds rather than a use of them (more selling than buying). However, something happened in early October, likely from hitting good support at the $250 level. From there the stock bolted higher with a steady uptrend of higher highs and higher lows.

Notice the candlestick color change throughout October, from purple to pink, then amber to teal and finally blue. The full spectrum from strongly bearish to strongly bullish was on display for the past seven weeks (as seen in the GoNoGo candles).

As of now we see McDonald's at some resistance, so a pullback might be expected. However, the indicators we follow are bullish, with higher highs and higher lows in the Chaikin money flow. We also have a strong buy signal on the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), which tells us a change in trajectory before it happens. The parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) indicator, which determines trend direction and possible reversals in price, in the top pane is also bullish (dots on the chart).

To be sure, MCD has been on a strong run higher and is due for a breather, but after that we might see a good run back to the $300 level. We like McDonalds here and rate it a Two in the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio.