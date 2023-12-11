The Russell 2000, as represented by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) , has been pretty strong over the past six weeks. Indeed, it has led the markets higher, as it often does.

An index of 2,000 stocks, even if they are small, has broad appeal to the bulls. When breadth is positive during a session it is often due to the strength in these small-cap stocks. That happened early last week when large stocks were down sharply but the IWM was up and breadth was moderately positive. The IWM has heavy influence, though interestingly enough the entire universe of the Russell 2000 has nearly the same market capitalization as Action Alerts PLUS holding Apple (AAPL) . In any case, the IWM is starting to move toward the top end of the range where a big decision awaits.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

It is pretty clear the IWM is trading in a wide range. On the weekly chart above, it shows the $160 area is a firm bottom while the $197-200 area is stiff resistance, going back to the spring of 2022. That's a nice range to trade, around 20% top to bottom with pretty good turnover.

Lately we have seen the bullish trends assert themselves with strong upside volume, nice follow-through days and indicators flipped to bullish. The GoNoGo indicator in the top pane, which indicates trend strength, is still amber in color, so that is neutral. However, another week or two up and that will change to teal, or cautiously bullish. We have seen this indicator spend more time as purple or pink (bearish colors) over the last 18 months.

The parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) indicator, which shows changes in trajectory before they happen, has been on a solid bull signal for a month (dots on the top pane). Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) has confirmed a bullish crossover and that is important for this trend to keep going.

But what happens when the IWM reaches to top of the range? Will it sell off like the previous three times as it battles to bust through $200? Of course we don't know yet until we get there, but the bullish evidence is encouraging enough that this next challenge will be a battle worth fighting for the bulls. And if you'd like another perspective on IWM, check out this Nov. 17 piece by Real Money Pro's Bob Byrne.