* As expected, the Fed left interest rates unchanged exiting its December meeting, but opened the door for a few rate cuts in 2023.

* Powell confirmed the Fed is likely at or near the peak rate for this cycle, the focus now will be when those rate cuts begin.

* This Fed pivot pushed 10-year Treasury yields near 4%, lifting stocks even further into overbought territory - here's our updated plan

As expected, the Fed left interest rates unchanged, but it now sees two to three rate cuts in 2024 and a few more in 2025. The updated projections suggest the Fed could cut by three-quarters of a percentage point in the coming year with a target rate of 4.6%. That's less for next year than indicated by the CME Fed Watch Tool, but the shift to discussing cuts means the Fed is shifting to a more dovish footing. While Powell was careful to say the central bank wants to see more progress before cutting rates, we suspect the minutes of the December meeting will give us far more color when published on Jan. 3. Powell did comment the Fed would not wait for inflation to hit its 2% goal to cut rates lest it overshoot that target level. This means we are likely to see at least one and maybe two rate cuts in the first half of 2024.

While Treasury yields fell on today's news, stocks catapulted higher, and that is moving our holdings up as well. It's also pushing the market that much further into overbought territory, which is leading us to keep our inverse exchange-traded funds in play, despite the Fed's dovish tilt. Our thinking is we will likely exit our inverse ETFs once we've seen some of the current froth exit the market.

Market technicians on the Action Alerts PLUS team continue to be wary of a market pullback in January, with some seeing 4,300-4,400 on the S&P 500. If that comes about, we would put cash to work and likely exit our inverse ETF positions, especially if we see further progress with inflation.