* VF Corp is the latest high-profile public company cyberattack victim, further supporting our view on CIBR shares.

VF Corp. (VFC) -- of Vans, The North Face and Timberland fame -- was the latest victim in a high-profile cyber attack, and this underscores why we intend to be stay with First Trust Nasdaq Cyber Security (CIBR) shares.

VF reported a data breach that was detected on Dec. 13 and disrupted business operations by encrypting some information technology systems and stealing data from the company. Even worse for a company during the holiday shopping season, VF's "ability to fulfill orders is currently impacted." Talk about a wake-up call for retailers and other companies -- VF can't ship products during its most important quarter and that is hitting VFC shares ahead of what will likely be an eventual guide down from the company.

This follows the high-profile attack on Clorox (CLX) that hurt its quarterly results, and in our view reinforces the critical nature of cybersecurity spending.

Like many other stocks, CIBR shares are deeply overbought, and while we recognize the growing pain point it addresses members should not commit fresh capital at current levels even though our long-term price target is $60. A pullback closer to $49 offers a better risk-to-reward tradeoff following the recent 22% pop in this exchange-traded fund.