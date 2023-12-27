Axon Enterprise (AXON) , an Action Alert PLUS holding, is firing on all cylinders.

The chart is strong, but so are the fundamentals. When the company last reported earnings in early November, it reported a robust 70% growth in earnings per share, keeping alive a four-quarter streak of large quarterly beats.

But as the calendar turns, the comparisons get much tougher, and when the next earnings call comes in February 2024, we may see a pullback. Why is that? Simply put the stock has been running higher since a nice beat in August 2023, when the stock bolted higher from a bullish cup-and-handle formation.

It's nice to see when the technicals and fundamentals are in alignment. AXON is trading at a new all-time high right now, with very strong turnover, while the secondary indicators support higher prices. Regardless of the fundamental picture, which is good, the technical view is quite strong and augurs well for more upside.

Notice on the chart, how the candles have been blue all month long. This is the GoNoGo indicator, which is a composite of several indicators that undisputedly says the price action is bullish. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence Oscillator, shown in the upper portion of the chart, is also on a strong "buy" signal going back to early November.

Money flow (as seen is pane 3) remains robust, too. Can a correction happen? Absolutely, and totally unannounced. But nothing is better for higher prices than strong action from the indicators. We like AXON here and rate it a "Two" in the AAP portfolio, or "stock pile on pullbacks."